Brafford, Sr., James Wilson
October 23, 1935 - September 19, 2021
James Wilson Brafford, Sr., 85, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. His graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 5928 Macedonia Loop Road, Liberty, NC.
He was the son of the late Oscar Wilson and Tena Stout Brafford and was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Kime Brafford.
Surviving is his daughter, Kimberly Brafford Rayle (Gerald); son, Jimmy Brafford (Teresa); grandsons, Trey Brafford and G Rayle; and sister, Rebecca Burton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Grove FFA Alumni, c/o Bonnie Hicks, 6541 Sandy Creek Church Road, Staley, NC 27355 or to an FFA Alumni of your choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.