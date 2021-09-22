Menu
James Wilson Brafford Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Brafford, Sr., James Wilson

October 23, 1935 - September 19, 2021

James Wilson Brafford, Sr., 85, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. His graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 5928 Macedonia Loop Road, Liberty, NC.

He was the son of the late Oscar Wilson and Tena Stout Brafford and was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Kime Brafford.

Surviving is his daughter, Kimberly Brafford Rayle (Gerald); son, Jimmy Brafford (Teresa); grandsons, Trey Brafford and G Rayle; and sister, Rebecca Burton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Grove FFA Alumni, c/o Bonnie Hicks, 6541 Sandy Creek Church Road, Staley, NC 27355 or to an FFA Alumni of your choice.

Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Brafford family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave, Liberty, NC
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
5928 Macedonia Loop Road, Liberty, NC
Loflin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of great memories we had as you were growing up....Kimberly and Jimmy you had a special Dad. He was special. Sorry for your Loss.
David Shelton
Work
September 22, 2021
