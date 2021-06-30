Brown, James "Jimmy" B.
December 6, 1942 - June 27, 2021
James B. Brown (Jimmy) passed into the arms of the angels June 27, 2021. He leaves behind a legacy in 12-step work and his love of people. He had a caring, loving spirit and an undying desire to help another sick suffering alcoholic. He was greatly loved by so many people and made a host of friends wherever he would go. He maintained a kind, funny demeanor even to the last hours of his life.
A memorial service celebrating Jimmy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.
Jimmy was born in Wilmington, NC Dec. 6, 1942 and later relocated with his family to Goldsboro, NC. He graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1961. He moved to Greensboro in the early 1970s and made Greensboro, NC his permanent home. His early career was in the banking industry, but he is best remembered as being the general manager of Galloway Buick for 25 years. He served on the Board of Directors at Fellowship Hall Treatment Center for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chauncey and Virginia Brown; a sister Nancy Stroud; and his dog, Angel Alexis (Allie) Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rita Harbison Brown; sisters, Anne Brown Wessell and Sally Dominque; his children, Beth Jones, Paige Hartley, Jamie Brown Borum, and Sean Hawkins; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405.
The family gives many thanks to the staff at Camden Place who cared for him during the COVID-19 pandemic and during his final days of life.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.