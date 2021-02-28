Brown, James "Jimmy'
September 18, 1940 - February 15, 2021
James "Jimmy" Brown, 80, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on February 15, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM atLighthouse Baptist Church, 4801 Pleasant Garden Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 where he was a member, was baptized and loved to attend.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Pauline Brown and sister Betty Brown Taylor. James is survived by his wife and love of his life of 54 years, Jone; daughter, Donna Brown and fiancé, Benny Jones; son, Steven Brown; grandson, Justin Brown and wife Casey; great-grandchildren, Landen, Christopher, Bailey and Hailey Brown; sister, Lynette McIver and many other dear family and friends.
He was an avid animal lover, to which he was a member of multiple organizations to protect animals. He served as a proud member of the US Army Headquarters Company, 1ST Battalion, 501ST Infantry, reaching rank of SP4. He attended airborne school to which he became a member of the 101ST Airborne at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and also received accommodations for being a rifle sharpshooter. His fellow veterans knew him as "J.O."
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, P. O. Box 535, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313, or to Jan's Animal Rescue, 1824 Andrew Farms Rd, Whitsett, NC 27377.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.