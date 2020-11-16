Harrell, James Clifton
March 20, 1930 - November 15, 2020
James Clifton Harrell, 90, passed away at home on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020.
Funeral service for Mr. Harrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at Faith Baptist Tabernacle with Pastor Danny Hemric officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. Pandemic guidelines including social distancing and face masks will be observed.
James was born in Guilford County on March 20, 1930, the son of the late Early Harrell and Clemmie Plaster Harrell. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Faith Baptist Tabernacle. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. In earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. He enjoyed remodeling and home improvement projects and was known for his ability to fix anything. On December 23, 2006 he married Mildred Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Carlene Purgason and Virginia West and brothers Roy Harrell and Ollie Harrell.
Surviving are his wife, Mildred, of the home; step-daughter Susan Stewart (David) of Archdale; sisters Margaret Simmons of Pleasant Garden, Edna Anderson (Sample) of Stokesdale, Peggy Walker of Oak Ridge, and Evelyn Cartwright (Dick) of Madison; and brother Raymond Harrell (Alley) of Oak Ridge.
