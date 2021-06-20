Cochrane, James Bryant



August 12, 1927 - June 14, 2021



James Bryant Cochrane died peacefully in his home at the age of 93 on June 14, 2021 surrounded by those who loved him dearly. As a man who loved his Lord, we are at peace that he is whole and at home.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lawndale Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Jim was born in Troy, NC on August 12,1927. He joined the Navy in 1945 and served for three years. After his time in the service, he attended Lees-McRae College on a football scholarship where he starred as the quarterback. He was voted "Biggest Flirt" and that stayed with him his entire life as he had an infectious personality. His sense of humor and contagious laughter remained with him throughout his entire life. After college, Jim was a pony-tailed lifeguard at Myrtle Beach, continuing to live a life of zest!



He moved to Greensboro for work where he met his bride, Geraldine Tatum Cochrane. They were married for 63 years. They enjoyed many beautiful years together and loved travel and adventure. Jim's biggest pride and joy was his four daughters. He loved them fiercely and was committed to being the best father he could be. Jim was a deacon at Lawndale Baptist church, where he faithfully took his daughters every week sitting in the same pew. He had a strong dedication to his church and people in his life. He earned the name Chef Jim for church events, many of his daughter's school activities, and a state fair gig where he enjoyed making pizzas! He served as the PTA treasurer, attended our many sports events, chaperoned school camping trips, and so much more. Jim was a good man, but even more than that, he was a man of God.



Jim loved working the land, wood working, golf, tennis, curator of beautiful roses, weekly billiard matches in his home, and maintaining his well-deserved title of the "Sheriff" of Pineburr Road where he raised his family. Up until his final days, he frequently sang "Blue Moon" to his wife, whom he loved so dearly.



Jim is survived by his wife, Jerry Cochrane, his four daughters, Jean (Steve) Palmerton, Julie (Jonathan) Gilbert, Ruth (Kevin) Steidinger, Laura Cochrane and his sisters Janelle Cochrane Simms and Ruth Cochrane Frazier. Jim had 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Bertie Howell Cochrane and William Bryant Cochrane and his sister, Betty Jo Cochrane Gillis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lawndale Baptist Church / Senior Adults Ministry.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.