James Edward Delzell
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Delzell, James Edward

July 7, 1920 - April 1, 2022

Mr. James Edward Delzell, 101 died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Friends Homes West.

Mr. Delzell was born July 7, 1920 in Olney, Illinois to the late Harry Edward and Charlotte Farren Delzell. He served in the US Army Air Corps. He retired as the Director of Accounting for General Telephone of Illinois and retired as the Business Manager of Arizona Highway Magazine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Delzell and two brothers: Robert and Loren.

Survivors include his three sons: Stephen (Kathy) Delzell of Greensboro, Christopher Delzell of Greensboro, Peter (Lynn) Delzell of Mt. Holly, NC; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date in Olney, Illinois.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Delzell family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
