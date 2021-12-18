Greensboro — James F. "Fred" Ellas, 85, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Due to unforeseen sickness, the family has chosen to postpone services for Mr. James "Fred" Ellas. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date in January, 2022. Thank you all for your prayers and understanding.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
2 Entries
Dear Brenda and Family,
We read in the paper today about the passing of Fred. We are so sorry. Please remember all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers!
Nancy & Don
Nancy & Don Dyer
December 17, 2021
Dear Brenda, Ed and family and Others,
I read in the paper about the passing of Fred today. We are so sorry! Please remember all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Nancy & Don