Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James F. "Fred" Ellas
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
James F. "Fred" Ellas

Greensboro — James F. "Fred" Ellas, 85, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Due to unforeseen sickness, the family has chosen to postpone services for Mr. James "Fred" Ellas. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date in January, 2022. Thank you all for your prayers and understanding.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Jamestown Presbyterian Church
NC
Dec
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Jamestown Presbyterian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Brenda and Family, We read in the paper today about the passing of Fred. We are so sorry. Please remember all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers! Nancy & Don
Nancy & Don Dyer
December 17, 2021
Dear Brenda, Ed and family and Others, I read in the paper about the passing of Fred today. We are so sorry! Please remember all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Nancy & Don
Nancy & Don Dyer
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results