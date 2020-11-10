Haynes, Jr., James E.



February 7, 1934 - November 6, 2020



James Everett Haynes Jr., age 86, son to James Everette Sr. and Elsie Boley Haynes, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Friday, November 6. He passed away at his home in New Bern surrounded by his family.



James was born in Galax, VA. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and had a career as a flight engineer. He retired as co-pilot with Flying Tigers/FedEx in 1989.



James was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry Lee Haynes, sister Shirley H. Tompkins, granddaughter Zoe Hope.



Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sibyl Marie Haynes, 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren with two more great-grands expected soon; sisters, Phyllis Barbour and Heraldean and Virginia Phelps and Charles; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Haynes and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service to be held in the Greensboro area at a date to be announced.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 10, 2020.