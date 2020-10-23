Moore, Jr., James Floyd
James Floyd "Jim" Moore Jr., 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Houston and Rev. Dave Huggins officiating and burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery with military rites. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks or face coverings should be worn.
James was born on November 1, 1923, in Greensboro, NC to James Floyd Moore, Sr. and Ethel Wells Moore. He grew up in Reidsville, NC and attended Reidsville City Schools, graduating from Reidsville High School in 1942. At the beginning of WWII, James volunteered for military service, joining the US Marine Corps. He served for four years, and participated in the battle of Iwo Jima with the Fifth Marine Division fighting in the South Pacific. After the war, he enrolled in college at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1950. Later he completed a master's degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He attended the Eastman School of Music after graduating from the University of Michigan. His career as a band director of instrumental music included teaching in Lincolnton, NC and Reidsville, NC. In retirement he enjoyed gardening, organizing and directing a community band, and participating in the Lions Club. James was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Main St, Reidsville and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Robinson Moore, and their children, J. Kevin Moore of Reidsville, and Ann Moore Davis and husband, Lee of Lexington, grandchildren, Jonathan James Moore and wife Erin of Reidsville and Samuel Kevin Moore of Boone, NC, Evan Hunter Davis and wife Laura, of Durham, NC, Kathryn Davis Packett and husband Ryan, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Jack Coleman Davis of New York, NY; also surviving is James' brother, Thomas E. Moore of Winston-Salem, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank special friends Annette Moyer, Thomasa Lambert, Kim Turner, the staff at Caring Hands, and Hospice of Rockingham Co. for their love and care for James and his family during his illness and passing. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 23, 2020.