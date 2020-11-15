Allen, James Franklin
James Franklin Allen passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 86 in Wilmington, NC. Jimmy was born on April 11, 1934 in Reidsville, NC to Carrie Hooper Allen and Ralph Henley Allen. He had one sister, Caroline Allen Roberts, who predeceased him.
After graduating from Reidsville High School, he attended NC State University, served in the US Air Force, and graduated from Elon College. He taught high school in Madison and Reidsville for several years before going to work for The American Tobacco Company. Jimmy was blessed with a delightfully quick, dry wit endearing him to many family and friends
He is survived by his wife Katherine W. Allen, and his three children from his first marriage to Mary Pfaff Allen: Ralph Blanton Allen, Sally Allen Cahoy (Dan), James F. Allen II (Casey), and one grandson, James F Allen III.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation 1414 Physician's Drive Wilmington NC 28401.
A private family graveside service is planned for November 17 in Reidsville.
