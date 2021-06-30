Jim was the kind of man who could light up a room upon entering! His smile and sense of humor were contagious! I was lucky enough to have been his insurance agent for many years. I will miss him dropping in to pay a bill or just to say hello. I will miss his phone call to wish me a Merry Christmas or Happy New Year! Jim, you will be missed and it was my pleasure to have known you!

Vickie Hill Work July 12, 2021