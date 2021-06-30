Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James N. Grant Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Myers Park High SchoolOak Ridge Military Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Grant, Jr., James N.

April 18, 1938 - June 28, 2021

James Nicholas Grant, Jr. died on June 28, 2021 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. Jim was born on April 19, 1938, in LaGrange, Georgia to James Nicholas Grant and LaRose Wagener Grant. He grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, graduated from Myers Park High School, and also attended Oak Ridge Military Academy. Jim graduated from High Point University, joined the U.S. Air Force and then moved to Greensboro where he enjoyed a long and successful career with U.S. Label.

Jim made lifelong friends in the textile industry but had friends from many walks of life and enjoyed keeping up with all of them. He was always had a twinkle in his eye and a keen sense of humor that put everyone at ease. He was an avid sportsman and loved spending time hunting and fishing, especially with his son, Jimbo. Jim was a character, and people expected to get a call from him or have an unexpected visit at any time. He loved his friends, his family, his dogs, and life!

Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Robin Fonde Grant, and by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Skinner Grant; children, Chandler Harris Grant, Elizabeth Fonde Grant, James Nicholas Grant III and his wife, Corinne; and by three very special granddaughters, Mary Reeves Grant, Grayson Ann Grant and Emma Caffery Hofbauer. Also step daughter, Holly Barnes Hofbauer and husband Steve. Sister-in-law, Cherry Vinson, niece Blair Morse, nephews, Ned Vinson and Col. James Vinson.

The family would like to thank Bob Stickley for his lifelong friendship and support. We would also like to thank Kevin Carter for his loving care of Jim.

The funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, followed by the committal in the Columbarium. There will be a reception on the Patterson Terrace following the service.

The family greatly appreciates memorials be made to Cone Health Cancer Center, 1200 North Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27401 (Attn: Philanthropy Department) or to AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro NC 27405.

Online remembrances may be through www.haneslineberryfuneral homes.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes

515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Jim was the kind of man who could light up a room upon entering! His smile and sense of humor were contagious! I was lucky enough to have been his insurance agent for many years. I will miss him dropping in to pay a bill or just to say hello. I will miss his phone call to wish me a Merry Christmas or Happy New Year! Jim, you will be missed and it was my pleasure to have known you!
Vickie Hill
Work
July 12, 2021
Jim will be very missed! He was one of the Good Guys!
Emily Hall
Friend
July 6, 2021
I worked with Jim for many years at U S Label. His energy, love of people and good humor was contagious and made him well liked not only by customers but also by those of us who worked with him. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Evelyn Norris
Work
July 6, 2021
I just loved Jim. He always had a smile on his face which always made me smile. He was one of my favorite patients at Mango Dental. He will be greatly missed !
Kaye Groome
Other
July 3, 2021
Jim was a special friend for many years especially on Saturdays hunting with Chip Wright , Dodson Schenick , and myself . He will be fondly remembered by myself, Suzanne and a host of friends ! We are thinking about all the family at this time and you are in our prayers .
Cantey Alexander
July 3, 2021
WISH THERE WERE MORE LIKE HIM GOD BLESS.BOB
BOB RAPP
Friend
July 1, 2021
Jim was truly "one of a kind" ! To know him was to love him. His smiling face and wonderful wit will be missed by all
Mary Ed Banner
Friend
July 1, 2021
I am so lucky to call Jim a Friend. He was one of the best. My condolences to the family.
James W. ( Jim) Chesnutt
Friend
July 1, 2021
Simply the best. Loved him to pieces!
Frances Bullock
June 30, 2021
Jim was one of the greatest guys I´ve ever known. There was always a smile on his face. He made everyone feel special.
Ginger Griffin
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results