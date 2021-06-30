Grant, Jr., James N.
April 18, 1938 - June 28, 2021
James Nicholas Grant, Jr. died on June 28, 2021 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. Jim was born on April 19, 1938, in LaGrange, Georgia to James Nicholas Grant and LaRose Wagener Grant. He grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, graduated from Myers Park High School, and also attended Oak Ridge Military Academy. Jim graduated from High Point University, joined the U.S. Air Force and then moved to Greensboro where he enjoyed a long and successful career with U.S. Label.
Jim made lifelong friends in the textile industry but had friends from many walks of life and enjoyed keeping up with all of them. He was always had a twinkle in his eye and a keen sense of humor that put everyone at ease. He was an avid sportsman and loved spending time hunting and fishing, especially with his son, Jimbo. Jim was a character, and people expected to get a call from him or have an unexpected visit at any time. He loved his friends, his family, his dogs, and life!
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Robin Fonde Grant, and by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Skinner Grant; children, Chandler Harris Grant, Elizabeth Fonde Grant, James Nicholas Grant III and his wife, Corinne; and by three very special granddaughters, Mary Reeves Grant, Grayson Ann Grant and Emma Caffery Hofbauer. Also step daughter, Holly Barnes Hofbauer and husband Steve. Sister-in-law, Cherry Vinson, niece Blair Morse, nephews, Ned Vinson and Col. James Vinson.
The family would like to thank Bob Stickley for his lifelong friendship and support. We would also like to thank Kevin Carter for his loving care of Jim.
The funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, followed by the committal in the Columbarium. There will be a reception on the Patterson Terrace following the service.
The family greatly appreciates memorials be made to Cone Health Cancer Center, 1200 North Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27401 (Attn: Philanthropy Department) or to AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro NC 27405.
Online remembrances may be through www.haneslineberryfuneral homes.com
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes
515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2021.