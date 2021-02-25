Hayworth, James R. "Jimmy"



February 28, 1952 - February 22, 2021



James "Jimmy" Reid Hayworth of Randleman, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hospice of Randolph.



James was born on February 28, 1952, in Reidsville, NC to Norman and Emma Hayworth.



Jimmy was a man with a heart of gold, who loved his family more than anything, especially his wife Venessia. He would do anything for his children and grandchildren, and treated all children like they were his own.



He is preceded in death by his father Norman Hayworth, mother Emma Hayworth, stepmother Myrtle Hayworth, and his brother Jack Hayworth.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Venessia Hayworth of Randleman, NC; his sons Jimmy (Tiffany) Hayworth of Randleman, NC and Chris (Kristen) Hayworth of Jamestown, NC; his grandson Nick Hayworth, and granddaughter Gabriella Hayworth.



Mr. Hayworth is also survived by his brother Richard (Cyndy) Hayworth of Greensboro, NC and sisters Sherry (Greg) Keever of Kernersville, NC, Kim Jones of Greensboro, NC and Tami Atkins of Randleman, NC; his step-siblings Darlene White and Garlin Atkins both of Carolina Beach, NC; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will be held.



Pugh Funeral Home



600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.