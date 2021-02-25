Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. "Jimmy" Hayworth
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC
Hayworth, James R. "Jimmy"

February 28, 1952 - February 22, 2021

James "Jimmy" Reid Hayworth of Randleman, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hospice of Randolph.

James was born on February 28, 1952, in Reidsville, NC to Norman and Emma Hayworth.

Jimmy was a man with a heart of gold, who loved his family more than anything, especially his wife Venessia. He would do anything for his children and grandchildren, and treated all children like they were his own.

He is preceded in death by his father Norman Hayworth, mother Emma Hayworth, stepmother Myrtle Hayworth, and his brother Jack Hayworth.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Venessia Hayworth of Randleman, NC; his sons Jimmy (Tiffany) Hayworth of Randleman, NC and Chris (Kristen) Hayworth of Jamestown, NC; his grandson Nick Hayworth, and granddaughter Gabriella Hayworth.

Mr. Hayworth is also survived by his brother Richard (Cyndy) Hayworth of Greensboro, NC and sisters Sherry (Greg) Keever of Kernersville, NC, Kim Jones of Greensboro, NC and Tami Atkins of Randleman, NC; his step-siblings Darlene White and Garlin Atkins both of Carolina Beach, NC; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held.

Pugh Funeral Home

600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pugh Funeral Home Randleman.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Knowing Jimmy was a dedicated Christian man, we are assured with you that he has found his place in heaven. We hope you will find peace in knowing that, and joy in remembering all the special times you had together. Thinking of you...
Richard and Marlis
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results