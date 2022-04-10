Hodge, James Ward "Bud"
July 4, 1932 - April 6, 2022
James Ward "Bud" Hodge – Columbia, SC- Funeral services with US Air Force honors for James Ward "Bud" Hodge, 89, of Columbia, SC, and formerly of Greensboro, NC, will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Pastor Steven Taylor will officiate. A private entombment will follow the service in the Woodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service in the Woodridge Mausoleum Chapel.
"Bud" Hodge passed away April 6, 2022 at his home. Born in Rockingham County, NC, he was the son of the late Otis E. Hodge and Hessie Biggs Hodge. Bud served his country in the US Air Force, and retired after a career of 37 years with Lorillard Tobacco in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo, SC. Bud loved spending time with his family, traveling with close friends and playing golf. He was known for his sense of humor and his amazing card tricks, which delighted his friends and family.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doreen U. Hodge; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Shawn Stinson of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Haley Varney (Taylor), Jeremy Ward Stinson, Jesse Lucas (Pack), Sydney Stinson; great-grandson, Hudson Varney; sister, Carol H. Duggins; several nieces and a nephew, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.