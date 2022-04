James and Linda Hodgin



Liberty — James and Linda Hodgin, 75 and 74, died October 1 and 7, 2021. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 10 at Loflin Funeral Home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, October 11 at New Day Ministries, 116 Depot Street.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.