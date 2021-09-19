Menu
James Daniel "J.D." Holder
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Holder, James Daniel "J.D."

November 18, 1934 - September 17, 2021

James Daniel "J.D." Holder, 86, the love of Norma's life, the man Allison (David) called Dad, the one Kyle (Kelly) and Kendall called Pops, a new grandpop to Matthew James, was called home on September 17, 2021.

J.D. was born November 18, 1934 to the late George and Thelma Holder. He was a man with lots of love to give and his life revolved around family and church. He was a long-time member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years, a Deacon and helped in many other capacities of the church. J.D. worked at Cone Mills, until he was drafted into the Army where he served two years, one of which was in Korea. After returning home J.D. continued his career at Cone Mills and became Executive Controller. After his retirement he loved traveling with Norma, especially to the beach. J.D. enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, which included going to soccer tournaments, as well as spending lots of special occasions with his loving family.

J.D. is preceded in death by his parents George and Thelma Holder, 8 brothers and sisters as well in-laws Barbara and Bill Brown and Peggy Gregory. He is survived by his wife Norma Mays Holder, daughter Allison Edgerton (David), grandchildren Kyle Edgerton (Kelly) and Kendall Edgerton, great grandchild Matthew Edgerton, extended family Sandra McDonald (Harry), Debbie Hornaday (Mike), Arnold Gregory, as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides.

The family would like to have donations sent to Eller Memorial Baptist Church at 1124 Walnut St. Greensboro, NC 27405 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of JD. I am the daughter of Dan & Hazel Jones. I am sorry that our families lost touch with each other. If you feel like it please send me an email so we can catch up on family.
Lois Jones Walker
Family
February 28, 2022
A dear friend. I was J.D.´s barber for many years until I retired. He was a good man and will be missed.
Homer C Walsh
Work
September 20, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I'm praying for the family.
Barbara Knott
September 20, 2021
J.D. was such a great man! He will be incredibly missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to the family, especially Norma, Allison, Kyle, Kendall and so many extended family members that loved him very much.
Jennifer Barham
September 19, 2021
We loved and looked up to JD so much. We are happy he is in his forever home but, so very sad to be without him. Eller Memorial will never be the Same. All our love to Norma, Debbie,Mike, Allison and the many many other family and friends who will miss his daily presence.
Linda/Mark Pickard
September 19, 2021
