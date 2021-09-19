Holder, James Daniel "J.D."
November 18, 1934 - September 17, 2021
James Daniel "J.D." Holder, 86, the love of Norma's life, the man Allison (David) called Dad, the one Kyle (Kelly) and Kendall called Pops, a new grandpop to Matthew James, was called home on September 17, 2021.
J.D. was born November 18, 1934 to the late George and Thelma Holder. He was a man with lots of love to give and his life revolved around family and church. He was a long-time member of Eller Memorial Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years, a Deacon and helped in many other capacities of the church. J.D. worked at Cone Mills, until he was drafted into the Army where he served two years, one of which was in Korea. After returning home J.D. continued his career at Cone Mills and became Executive Controller. After his retirement he loved traveling with Norma, especially to the beach. J.D. enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, which included going to soccer tournaments, as well as spending lots of special occasions with his loving family.
J.D. is preceded in death by his parents George and Thelma Holder, 8 brothers and sisters as well in-laws Barbara and Bill Brown and Peggy Gregory. He is survived by his wife Norma Mays Holder, daughter Allison Edgerton (David), grandchildren Kyle Edgerton (Kelly) and Kendall Edgerton, great grandchild Matthew Edgerton, extended family Sandra McDonald (Harry), Debbie Hornaday (Mike), Arnold Gregory, as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides.
The family would like to have donations sent to Eller Memorial Baptist Church at 1124 Walnut St. Greensboro, NC 27405 or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.