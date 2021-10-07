Menu
James Weldon Hooker
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Hooker, James Weldon

April 6, 1953 - October 5, 2021

James Weldon Hooker, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Hospice of Rockingham County.

An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Thane Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 7, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.

James was born in Rockingham County on April 6, 1953 to the late Lemmie and Ruby White Hooker. James was a longtime member of Woodbine Baptist Church. He was a man with a big heart that loved his family and friends, and always enjoyed having fun. James loved racing, camping, and going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Wayne Hooker.

James is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice Shaw Hooker of the home; his sisters, Barbara Dawson (John) of Gibsonville and Carol Richardson (Richard) of New Town, PA; his brother, Harrison Hooker of Madison; and his special niece, Priscilla Flynt (Terry); his nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew; and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Hooker and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street, Madison, NC
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Cemetery
NC
