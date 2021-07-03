Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Tom "Tom" Horner Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICES
125 East Jackson Blvd., Suite 3
Jonesborough, TN
Horner, James "Tom"

April 8, 1942 - June 22, 2021

James Thomas Horner, Jr. passed away peacefully June 22, 2021 in Johnson City, TN.

He was born April 8, 1942 to James T. (Jack) Horner, Sr. and Dorothy Watkins Horner in Greensboro, NC. When Tom was 5, the family moved to Durham, where his father took a job at the Durham Morning Herald. He graduated from Durham High School in 1960.

Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a reserve sailor, eventually becoming an active duty serviceman for 4 years. He married and raised three daughters in Jamestown, NC. He worked 18 years for Cavins, Inc. in Greensboro and then Raleigh, NC. Fulfilling his dream to be his own boss, he owned Physician's Weight Loss franchises in Gastonia and Shelby, NC. He moved to Little River, SC to enjoy coastal life for many years before finally moving to Johnson City, TN.

He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Sharon and Chris Killian of Johnson City, TN, Lisa and Craig Emmons of Portland, OR, and Kimberly and Mark Perusich of Portland, OR; five grandchildren, Taylor, Rachel, and Rebekah Killian, Morgan Emmons, and Lucas Perusich; his sister Donna Horner Riley and husband Van of Durham; and nephew Clay Riggsbee of Chapel Hill and niece Kelly Lilley of Hillsborough.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org in his honor.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICES
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by MOUNTAIN EMPIRE CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICES.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.