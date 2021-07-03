Horner, James "Tom"
April 8, 1942 - June 22, 2021
James Thomas Horner, Jr. passed away peacefully June 22, 2021 in Johnson City, TN.
He was born April 8, 1942 to James T. (Jack) Horner, Sr. and Dorothy Watkins Horner in Greensboro, NC. When Tom was 5, the family moved to Durham, where his father took a job at the Durham Morning Herald. He graduated from Durham High School in 1960.
Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a reserve sailor, eventually becoming an active duty serviceman for 4 years. He married and raised three daughters in Jamestown, NC. He worked 18 years for Cavins, Inc. in Greensboro and then Raleigh, NC. Fulfilling his dream to be his own boss, he owned Physician's Weight Loss franchises in Gastonia and Shelby, NC. He moved to Little River, SC to enjoy coastal life for many years before finally moving to Johnson City, TN.
He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Sharon and Chris Killian of Johnson City, TN, Lisa and Craig Emmons of Portland, OR, and Kimberly and Mark Perusich of Portland, OR; five grandchildren, Taylor, Rachel, and Rebekah Killian, Morgan Emmons, and Lucas Perusich; his sister Donna Horner Riley and husband Van of Durham; and nephew Clay Riggsbee of Chapel Hill and niece Kelly Lilley of Hillsborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org
in his honor.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 3, 2021.