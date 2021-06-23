Hutchens, James Wesley
September 25, 1946 - June 20, 2021
James Wesley Hutchens, 74, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro after a period of declining health. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Ruffin-Stacey Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will see friends following the service in the old fellowship hall of Ruffin-Stacey Baptist Church. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late James E. "Jim" and Ada Hudson Hutchens and had lived in Rockingham County his entire life. A retired carpenter, he was a member of Ruffin-Stacey Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies at the Reid House Restaurant and was greatly loved by everyone. Memorials may be sent to: Ruffin-Stacey Baptist Church, 261 Estes Rd., Ruffin, NC 27326. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Hutchens family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.