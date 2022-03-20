Joyce, James Larry
May 16, 1936 - March 14, 2022
James Larry Joyce, 85, of Stoneville, NC, passed Monday, March 14, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Larry was born May 16, 1936, in Stoneville, NC, to the late Charles Livingston Joyce and Bessie Ann Rhodes Joyce. He received his bachelors' degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Larry was a member of the NC National Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Larry was a man of faith. He was a member of Hodgin Memorial United Methodist Church, The Gideons International, and sang with the Living Faith Quartet. He loved his family dearly, especially his recently departed wife, Patsy.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Brian Joyce (Debby) of Troutman, NC, Julianne Joyce (John T Young) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Mason Henry Young and Dylan Emory Young; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patsy Goolsby Joyce; brothers, Charles Joyce and Fred Joyce; sister, Dorothy Claybrook.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.