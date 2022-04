James Patrick "Pat" Keany



Greensboro — James Patrick "Pat" Keany, 65, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.