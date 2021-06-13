King, JamesNovember 17, 1937 - May 30, 2021James King, Jr, age 83, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30th, 2021. Jim was born November 17, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to the late James King, Sr and his wife Mary Molloy of Greensboro, NC.After graduating from North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA, he attended Wake Forest University for two years. He left college to join the Naval Aviation Cadet program in Pensacola, FL. He graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in March 1960. He was stationed at El Toro Marine Base in California and flew F-8U Crusaders, a Mach 2 fighter jet. His squadron, VMF (AW) 451 was sent to Atsugi, Japan for thirteen months. This squadron was the first to fly across the Pacific Ocean with in-flight refueling. During his military career he landed on five aircraft carriers - the USS Antietam, USS Lexington, USS Oriskany, USS Coral Sea and USS Hancock. He cherished his time in the Marines and recounted many stories over the years and with his elaborate storytelling could hold a crowd captivated.While stationed in California he met Nancy Joyce Weiger who was teaching school there at the time. They were married upon his return from Japan in Yankton, SD on February 15th, 1963.He left his beloved Marine Corps in July 1963 to complete his college degree. He graduated from Wake Forest University in June 1965 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration.Upon graduation, Jim worked for Deering Milliken, Inc. in Greenville, SC, He remained in the textile business for only a short while before moving to the Securities Business as an analyst at Integon Corp. in Winston Salem, NC. He later joined Johnson Lane, a regional brokerage firm where he concentrated on large tax-free accounts. He worked with Johnson Lane in Charlotte, NC through several mergers before moving to A.G. Edwards & Sons in 1994. He retired in December 2002.Jim was a life-long hunter and fisherman and was proud of his trophies from North Carolina, Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska. He was a member of Camp Bryan Farms in eastern North Carolina for 31 years and continued to enjoy it for years afterwards. He would always remark about the beautiful sunsets. His father took him there the first time when he was a "big boy," at four years of age in 1941 so Camp Bryan was his second home. He also enjoyed hosting an annual fishing tournament for over 25 years for his friends which held many memories and led to lots of tall fish tales.Jim was an avid pilot with thousands of hours of experience. He and Nancy had many adventures with him piloting his Cessna 206 to various remote destinations including Lander, WY, Boise ID, Lexington, KY, Portland, ME and the Florida Keys just to name a few. He loved his plane which his daughter named "Gabriel" to keep him safe up in the skies.Jim was known for his BIG stories, funny jokes and his tremendous love of his family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Greensboro, NC and children, Mary Margaret and husband Jeff Messinger of Hillsborough, NC along with grandchildren Steven and Geri; James Christian and wife Colleen King of Greensboro, NC with grandchildren Jimmy, Kelly, McKenzie and Dylan; Robert Allen King of Charlotte, NC; and brother William D. King and wife Maribeth of Rolling Hills, CA.A Memorial Service followed by a reception to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 25th, 2021 at 11am at St Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27408.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in the name of James King, Jr to: The NC Wildlife Endowment Fund.Triad Cremation & Funeral Service2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407