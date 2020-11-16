Doss, James Lee
December 18, 1936 - November 13, 2020
James L. Doss, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Friday November 13, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Private family graveside services will be conducted Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A public memorial service at the church will be held at a later date. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed at the graveside service. You may come by and show your respect and sign the register Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM till 6:00 PM at Citty Funeral Home. A native of Reidsville, NC, James was a son of the late Talmadge and Mattie Cornell Doss and had lived most of his life in Rockingham County. He was a former employee of Ball Corporation, and a member, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Penn Memorial Baptist Church. James was an avid outdoorsman in his younger life and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He enjoyed all kinds of sports, water skiing, swimming and playing softball. He could hit a softball out of Jaycee Park over the lights. An accomplished musician James could play the fiddle, guitar, keyboard and harmonica. Chet Atkins and Doc Watson were two of his favorite musicians. James enjoyed traveling and watching western movies on TV. He was preceded in death by his wife Claudette Gay Benfield Doss, brothers: Douglas Doss, Charles Doss and William Doss, a sister Helen Grogan and his daughter-in-law: Sherri W. Doss. Survivors include his fiancé: Emily Boing of Reidsville, son: Thomas L. Doss of Reidsville, daughter: Susan D. Faircloth and husband Dennis of Reidsville, grandchildren: Caitlin Gay Doss, and Haley Susan Salas and husband Brandon both of Madison, great granddaughter: Izabella Salas, added loved ones : Allyson Boing of Winston-Salem, and James Duke of Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 16, 2020.