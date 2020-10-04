Menu
James Leonard
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Leonard, James

January 30, 1948 - September 26, 2020

James (Mike) Leonard, 72, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born January 30, 1948.

He was a retired paint and body shop owner and operator for over 30 years. He is survived by son Adam Angel (Kristie), daughters Anita Gannon (Kendall) and Mallory Everette; Grandchildren; Matthew, Emma, Ethan, Aaron, Alex, Malachi and Makayla.

He is preceded in death by parents Clarence and Ilene Angel of Kernersville and James Leonard of Florida and Margaret Tetiva of Silver City, his brothers Clarence (Bill) Angel, Donald Jessup and sisters; Doris Dobo, Linda Cockerham

A graveside service will be held at Randolph Memorial Park October 10, 2020 at 2PM. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Randolph Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
