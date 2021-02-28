McCannon, James Guilfred
James Guilfred "Jimmy" McCannon, 74, of Summerfield, NC went to be with the Lord Friday February 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites. The family will see friends 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 2, 2021 before the service at the church and at other times at the residence. A native of Randolph County, he was a son of the late Robert and Kathleen Bisher McCannon and had lived all his life in Summerfield, NC. Jimmy was a retired metal fabricator with Systems Contractors and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was multitalented, enjoyed tinkering with cars, in later years working crossword puzzles, going to the beach and was preceded in death by a brother: Joe McCannon. Survivors include his wife: Kay Hedrick McCannon of the home, a daughter: Paula M. Smith (Dewayne) of Reidsville, brothers: George McCannon (Brenda) of Canton, Wayne McCannon and John McCannon both of Greensboro, sisters: Madge Patton and Sylvia Keaton both of Greensboro, and a granddaughter: Emma Kay Smith of Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to: The Disabled American Veterans
of Rockingham County 520 NC Hwy 65 #210 Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the McCannon family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.