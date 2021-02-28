Menu
James Guilfred McCannon
McCannon, James Guilfred

James Guilfred "Jimmy" McCannon, 74, of Summerfield, NC went to be with the Lord Friday February 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites. The family will see friends 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday March 2, 2021 before the service at the church and at other times at the residence. A native of Randolph County, he was a son of the late Robert and Kathleen Bisher McCannon and had lived all his life in Summerfield, NC. Jimmy was a retired metal fabricator with Systems Contractors and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was multitalented, enjoyed tinkering with cars, in later years working crossword puzzles, going to the beach and was preceded in death by a brother: Joe McCannon. Survivors include his wife: Kay Hedrick McCannon of the home, a daughter: Paula M. Smith (Dewayne) of Reidsville, brothers: George McCannon (Brenda) of Canton, Wayne McCannon and John McCannon both of Greensboro, sisters: Madge Patton and Sylvia Keaton both of Greensboro, and a granddaughter: Emma Kay Smith of Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to: The Disabled American Veterans of Rockingham County 520 NC Hwy 65 #210 Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the McCannon family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
2531 Flat Rock Rd., Reidsville, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
2531 Flat Rock Rd., Reidsville, NC
Praying for you and your family...336 404 7902
WANDA YATES
March 2, 2021
Kay - so sorry to hear of your loss
Kenn Webb
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your losd. God's blessings to the family. Sending hugs to Ms. Kay and Paula
Hilda Hood
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.This is never an easy journey.I pray God will give you peace.Sending hugs and prayers for family
Shirley Turner
February 28, 2021
