Newnam, James Odell
March 17, 1924 - October 6, 2021
STOKESDALE – James Odell Newnam, 97, left this earthly life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kallam Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may sign a register and view Mr. Newnam from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Mr. Newnam was born on March 17, 1924 in Rockingham County to the late John Robert Newnam and Annie Maude Tucker Newnam. He was a lifelong farmer and attended Sardis Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Newnam was an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking and was known for his musical talents on the piano and guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Willard Newnam.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Joyner Newnam; children, Jim Newnam and wife, Loretta of Summerfield and Cindy Newnam of Boca Raton, Florida; grandchildren, Caitlin Newnam of Willow Spring and Joshua Newnam of Greensboro; sisters-in-law, Carlene Neal and Jerlene Gentry.
The family wishes to thank caregivers, Carolyn Conoway and Nicole Mays, as well as Hospice of Rockingham County for their loving and attentive care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Sardis Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Todd Vaughn, 4837 NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC 27025.
