James Edward "Jim" Newsome
Newsome, James Edward "Jim"

James Edward "Jim" Newsome, 72, passed away peacefully March 19, 2021 at his home in Lowgap, NC, surrounded by family.

A 10 a.m. memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC. The service will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

Jim was born April 3, 1948 in North Hampton County, NC to the late Leonard Edgar Newsome and Dorothy Parker Newsome. He grew up in Halifax County before moving to Greensboro later. In his younger years he enjoyed weight training, running, and biking with his wife, Marie. He also enjoyed working on community projects with his neighbors. Jim loved taking walks with his dog and visiting with family and friends as he got older. He retired from the Greensboro Police Department after 30 years working as an officer. He then worked 15 more years with Crown Automotive in Greensboro as director of security management. He fought a courageous battle against Parkinson's disease and dementia for several years.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Newsome, and a son, Jacob (Jake) Groninger.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Newsome, mother-in-law, Mildred Lewey, sister, Sue Newsome Armstrong (Ritchie Armstrong), daughters, Michelle Meyers and Jessie Groninger, granddaughters, Dana Greeson and Autumn Groninger, grandsons, Gunnar Meyers and Tony Greesson, Jr., daughter-in-law, Kim Groninger and aunt, Nancy McDonald. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Northside Baptist Church
1100 E, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Edwards passing. God be with family. I grew up and went to Scotland Neck graded and high school with Edward, Sue and Ray. I have fond memories at Caledonia farm. What a great play mate. With sympathy, Douglas Lucas.
Douglas Lucas
School
August 5, 2021
Gary and Diane Upham
April 7, 2021
Marie, So sorry to hear that Edward passed away. I know you called him Jim but Mike and all the guys from Raleigh referred to him as either Edward or Bulldog! Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through some hard and difficult days and months ahead. Mike and him were roommates in 1969-70 in Raleigh and had some wonderful times together. Mike has many fond memories of their friendship. May God bless you and give you comfort. Love from both of us!
Mike and Wanda Tutor,
April 6, 2021
Jim was a good friend to so many people. All of us have so many great memories of our time with him. We worked together at Crown and Asbury for many years and then after we both had retired, got together on many Fridays to go to the range and have lunch. He will be greatly missed, but we will see each other again in a better place.
Gary Upham
March 27, 2021
Marie, Jim Ed was a good officer, and good man In this trying time you have my sympathy, and thoughts.. and prayers Take care
Dean Harris
March 25, 2021
What a great person we have lost! He will be missed by many! I was employed with Crown Automotive when Jim came to work with us. I was fortunate to be a traveling partner with Jim late in his career. We had some great times together!
Scott Sharpe
March 24, 2021
Scott Sharpe
March 24, 2021
A very good man, and a good officer in addition to being a good friend. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and all his many friends. Rest In Peace, Jim Ed.
Lee Caviness
March 24, 2021
