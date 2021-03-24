Marie, So sorry to hear that Edward passed away. I know you called him Jim but Mike and all the guys from Raleigh referred to him as either Edward or Bulldog! Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through some hard and difficult days and months ahead. Mike and him were roommates in 1969-70 in Raleigh and had some wonderful times together. Mike has many fond memories of their friendship. May God bless you and give you comfort. Love from both of us!

Mike and Wanda Tutor, April 6, 2021