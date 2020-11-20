Strandberg, James Penn
October 25, 1988 - October 30, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — James Penn Strandberg, 32, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away October 30, 2020. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family members.
Penn graduated from Weaver Academy for Performing & Visual Arts in 2007 with a concentration in classical guitar, at which he excelled. During his years at Weaver, he developed a passion for music composition. He devoted himself to this passion for the rest of his life, leaving behind a large catalog of music compositions. Penn will always be remembered by those who loved him for his gentle soul, sweet smile, keen intellect and abundant talent.
Surviving Penn are his parents, John and Mimi Strandberg of Greensboro; his brother Jace Strandberg (Tyson) of Greensboro; his sister Kathleen Welte (Christian) of Raleigh; his sister Julia Strandberg of Greensboro; his niece Spencer Welte of Raleigh; and his nephews Hayes Welte of Raleigh and Bodhi Strandberg of Greensboro.
Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of Penn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Penn's memory to Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, P.O. Box 9737, Greensboro, N.C. 27429.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 20, 2020.