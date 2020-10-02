Pierce, James "Scott"
March 22, 1971 - September 29, 2020
James "Scott" Pierce, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
A native of Rowan County, Scott was born on March 22, 1971, to James "Butch" and Joyce Menster Pierce. Scott graduated from Madison-Mayodan High in 1989. He was a long-time employee of both the Marriott Hotel and Ruth's Chris Steak House. He was also attending UNCG obtaining a degree in business. Scott was a loving son, brother, and uncle; he never met a stranger and befriended almost everyone he met. He also loved the North Carolina Tar Heels.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his sister, Melissa Tilley and husband Jim of Stokesdale; his nephews, Cameron Kallam (Danielle), Zachary Tilley (Brooke), and Zane Tilley; and his beloved dog, Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2810, Chicago, IL 60601.
.
