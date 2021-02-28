Pratt, Mr. James G. "Jim"
June 16, 1944 - February 21, 2021
Mr. James G. "Jim" Pratt, 76, of Greensboro, died Monday, February 21, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital. Jim was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Lois Rothert Pratt. Jim was a graduate of Miami University-Ohio where he received his MBA. He was employed with the International Truck Company for over 43 years as an analyst. Jim was passionate about golfing and his Ohio State football teams. Jim started playing golf at age seven with his father and brothers and enjoyed many years of playing at the Cog Hill (IL) and Stoney Creek golf courses. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who enjoyed having fun with those he was with. He will be dearly missed.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Pratt; son, Eric Pratt (Kristina); brothers, Charlie Pratt of Los Gatos, CA and David Pratt of Grand Rapids, MI; grandson, Aiden Pratt.The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Jim's name be made to the charity of your choice
.Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.