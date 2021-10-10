Menu
James Edgar "Eddie" Pugh
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Asheboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC
Pugh, James Edgar "Eddie"

October 4, 1953 - October 8, 2021

Asheboro - James Edgar "Eddie" Pugh, age 68 died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Central United Methodist Church, 300 South Main Street, Asheboro with Dr Mark J. Key, Rev Tim Pheagin, and Dr. J. F. Howard, Sr. officiating. Eddie will lie in repose at the Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman, Monday October 11, 2021 from 1 to 4 pm, and Tuesday October 12, 2021 from 1 to 6 pm at the Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro, with family members available to greet friends from 4 to 6 pm. An Asheboro native, Eddie was the son of Jack Pugh and Sarah T. Pugh. He was a graduate of Asheboro High School, Wingate College, Pfeiffer College, and Fayetteville Community College. He was the Vice President and Secretary of Pugh Funeral Home and was the manager of the Randleman funeral home. One of Eddie's greatest joys was spending time at the beach. He was President of the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association 2003-04 and served on Boards with the National Funeral Directors Association. He was President of the Asheboro Jaycees from 1982-83, and President of the Asheboro Kiwanis Club from 1993-94 where he was a George F. Hickson Fellow. He was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. Survivors are his wife, Nancy Lou Kiessler, stepdaughter Jennifer Cox and husband Devin, two very "special granddaughters" Kaegan and Emma Cox, sister Elizabeth Jones, brothers Mac Pugh and wife Ann and Tom Pugh and wife Sandy. At Eddie's request a blood drive has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 9 am to 6 pm, at the Education Center at the NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC. (www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Pugh, or call 1-800 RED CROSS to schedule an appointment). The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Wake Forest Baptist and Randolph Health for the excellent and compassionate care given to Eddie. Memorial gifts be made to a local charity of your choice. Please share your memories and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com

Pugh Funeral Home, Asheboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Reposing
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Ave, Randleman, NC
Oct
12
Reposing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC
Oct
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
300 South Main Street, Asheboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Catherwood family
October 10, 2021
