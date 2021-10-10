Pugh, James Edgar "Eddie"
October 4, 1953 - October 8, 2021
Asheboro - James Edgar "Eddie" Pugh, age 68 died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Central United Methodist Church, 300 South Main Street, Asheboro with Dr Mark J. Key, Rev Tim Pheagin, and Dr. J. F. Howard, Sr. officiating. Eddie will lie in repose at the Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman, Monday October 11, 2021 from 1 to 4 pm, and Tuesday October 12, 2021 from 1 to 6 pm at the Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro, with family members available to greet friends from 4 to 6 pm. An Asheboro native, Eddie was the son of Jack Pugh and Sarah T. Pugh. He was a graduate of Asheboro High School, Wingate College, Pfeiffer College, and Fayetteville Community College. He was the Vice President and Secretary of Pugh Funeral Home and was the manager of the Randleman funeral home. One of Eddie's greatest joys was spending time at the beach. He was President of the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association 2003-04 and served on Boards with the National Funeral Directors Association. He was President of the Asheboro Jaycees from 1982-83, and President of the Asheboro Kiwanis Club from 1993-94 where he was a George F. Hickson Fellow. He was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church. Survivors are his wife, Nancy Lou Kiessler, stepdaughter Jennifer Cox and husband Devin, two very "special granddaughters" Kaegan and Emma Cox, sister Elizabeth Jones, brothers Mac Pugh and wife Ann and Tom Pugh and wife Sandy. At Eddie's request a blood drive has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 9 am to 6 pm, at the Education Center at the NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC. (www.redcrossblood.org
, sponsor code: Pugh, or call 1-800 RED CROSS to schedule an appointment). The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Wake Forest Baptist and Randolph Health for the excellent and compassionate care given to Eddie. Memorial gifts be made to a local charity of your choice. Please share your memories and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Pugh Funeral Home, Asheboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.