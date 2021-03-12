KERNERSVILLE- James "Jimmy" Queen, 71, went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. The son of the late William and Vergie Queen, Jimmy proudly served our country and retired from the U.S. Army. Jimmy was a gifted musician and used his talents to praise his Savior as a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In his spare time Jimmy enjoyed fishing and playing his saxophone, guitar and keyboard. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his daughter April Queen. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 years Georgie Queen, sons Bobby Queen (Angie) of Wilmington and Chuck Queen (Julie) of Garner, three grandchildren Caleb, Kendall, and Liam Queen, two sisters, Carolyn Queen of Greensboro and Debbie Willard (Arnold) of Greensboro, two brothers, Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and Gene Queen (Susan) of Advance, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, the celebration of life service for Mr. Queen is postponed until a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
Jimmy was a wonderful person and good friend in our youth. We were neighbors and school friends. I considered his family as friends and I am so sorry for their loss. His beloved wife and children, brothers and sisters. As a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ alone for salvation,eternal life, I will see Saint Jimmy in heaven. Right now he is present with the Lord. My prayer is that many will believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ alone as a result of Jimmy's going home to glory. Please call or text me at 864-354-0635 anytime. Glory be to God . Amen. Warmly in Christ, Deborah Taylor
Debbie Childress
Friend
August 1, 2021
Jimmy was so kind, loving and caring.
My family and I will miss him dearly. A true God loving man.
He touched so may people with his music .
Love and miss you much
Carol ,Ellery Courtney and Ellyn Blackstock
Carol Blackstock
March 14, 2021
Georgie,
I'm so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. I remember him well and the love he had for you could move mountains. My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jennifer Robbins "Jenna"
March 14, 2021
Jimmy was such a good man, husband, father, grandfather and a wonderful friend. Jimmy would never hesitate to tell you he would pray for you and you knew he meant it. He loved his God and his family. We loved Jimmy and will truly miss our friend. We are sending prayers and love to his wonderful family. We love you.
Sabrina & Gil Howard
March 12, 2021
Georgie, Sorry to see that you will not be able to spend time with Jimmy any more, but he will be waiting for you to meet Jesus in heaven.
David Mandalinich
March 12, 2021
Georgie, I'm so sorry to read of Jimmy's passing. Peace be with you.
Meredith Jackson
March 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about my high school friend. Condolences to Jimmy's family. Tom Ozment
Tom Ozment
March 12, 2021
Georgie I am so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. Thinking of you and praying for comfort and strength for you in the coming days.