Queen, James Clarence



September 11, 1949 - March 6, 2021



KERNERSVILLE- James "Jimmy" Queen, 71, went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. The son of the late William and Vergie Queen, Jimmy proudly served our country and retired from the U.S. Army. Jimmy was a gifted musician and used his talents to praise his Savior as a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In his spare time Jimmy enjoyed fishing and playing his saxophone, guitar and keyboard. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his daughter April Queen. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 years Georgie Queen, sons Bobby Queen (Angie) of Wilmington and Chuck Queen (Julie) of Garner, three grandchildren Caleb, Kendall, and Liam Queen, two sisters, Carolyn Queen of Greensboro and Debbie Willard (Arnold) of Greensboro, two brothers, Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and Gene Queen (Susan) of Advance, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, the celebration of life service for Mr. Queen is postponed until a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 12, 2021.