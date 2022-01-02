Menu
James Michael Rissmiller
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Rissmiller, Rev. James Michael

October 27, 1944 - December 20, 2021

In life and in death, Rev. James M. Rissmiller belongs to God. He was born in Camp Polk, LA after his father had shipped overseas during WWII. Following the war, his family moved to Reading, PA where his father worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. The family moved six times to towns in NJ, NY, and then to VA. He graduated from Huguenot High School in Richmond, VA and attended Gettysburg College where he joined Theta Chi fraternity. Jim graduated cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, VA and received a B.D. and Th.M. in Biblical Studies from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA. Jim served as pastor of two churches, Cross Roads Presbyterian in Mebane, NC for eight years, and Community in Christ, Presbyterian in Greensboro for 23 years. He then served as Associate Presbyter for Salem Presbytery, eventually for the East Neighborhood of the Presbytery, until he was honorably retired in 2011.

For 20 years Jim led Aftermath, a support group for family and friends of suicide victims sponsored by the Mental Health Association. For many years, he was in active leadership with Presbyterian Pilgrimage, and served on the President's Advisory Council for Union Presbyterian Seminary. Over the years he was active in civic groups in Alamance and Guilford counties. Jim organized a theology reading group retreat for years and loved challenging theological and spiritual discussions with colleagues and friends. Most recently he served as Parish Associate at Faith Presbyterian Church.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Fern Rissmiller, and a grandson, Jacob Stetler Risley. He is survived by his wife, Betty Mizelle Rissmiller, three daughters: Beth Weikel (Stockton); Kathy Risley (Steve); and Anne Gordon-Saker; five grandchildren, Kate and Jonah Weikel, Andy, Desha, and Lainey Risley, sister Lora Rissmiller (Wayne Armstrong), and Betty's brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Judy Mizelle.

Jim will be remembered fondly for his intellect, humor, love of singing, his booming voice, his never-met-a-stranger personality, teaching, preaching and his friendship and faithful support in the lives of friends and parishioners over the years. He also loved good food and drink! Jim was so proud of each of his children and grandchildren and was devoted to Betty all of their 54 years of marriage. He will be missed!

Visitation will be Friday, January 14 from 4-6PM at Community in Christ, Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Rd, Greensboro. NC and the service to celebrate Jim's life will be at 1PM, Saturday, January 15 at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Masks are required.

Contributions in Jim's honor can be made to Bread For The World at www.bread.org or to Cogito, Hampden Sydney College, https://www.cogito-hsc.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Servomation Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Community in Christ, Presbyterian
5401 Liberty Rd, Greensboro, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Alamance Presbyterian Church
4000 Presbyterian Rd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with your family as you go through this time of grief. May God´s everlasting Love and Grace give you comfort and peace. I had the honor of meeting Mr. Jim at the commission of his sister, Lora, at New Hope Presbyterian Church , Winnabow, NC. Continued thoughts and prayers
Cheryl Mintz
Family
January 12, 2022
I had the very treasured pleasure of meeting Jim back about 20 years ago when some changes were going on at my church. He came and led us through those changing times and I will forever be grateful for his wisdom and leadership. He and his wife would occasionally visit and we hold him and his family close in our hearts at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. I'm keeping all of his family and friends in my prayers as they navigate without him but not without his lessons and his teachings which will last a lifetime.
Karen Johnson
January 12, 2022
So sorry Betty to hear of Jim's passing. I always considered him a friend & his outgoing personality. Had many great times at Presbyterian Point. In fact, he was the one who introduced us tp the Point where we spent over 20 years enjoying. Will miss his outgoing good will.
Jim Lyndon
Friend
January 11, 2022
James M Lyndon
January 11, 2022
My deepest condolences to you Betty & all thye family.
Jim Lyndon
Friend
January 11, 2022
With deepest sympathy. He was a leader in our Forest Oak´s Community and loved by all. Gloria and Dick Lawrence
Dick and Gloria Lawrence
Friend
January 8, 2022
It's difficult to find the words to describe this wonderful man. He was always smiling,encouraging and being a friend to all. I loved his servant's heart and dedication to the needy. My condolences to his lovely family. Jesus preached agape love and Jim practiced it.
Sue Frye
Friend
January 4, 2022
Betty and family-I was so saddened to hear about Jim. I loved Jim. He was and always will be a source of comfort to me. You guys know how wonderful a person he was. Take comfort in that. May God´s peace comfort you all at this time.
Edie Cooke
Friend
January 2, 2022
My husband & I were blessed to have been married by Mr. Rissmiller 29 years ago. No doubt enjoying his blessings,until we meet again
Linda & Levon Oxendine
Friend
January 2, 2022
