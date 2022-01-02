Rissmiller, Rev. James Michael
October 27, 1944 - December 20, 2021
In life and in death, Rev. James M. Rissmiller belongs to God. He was born in Camp Polk, LA after his father had shipped overseas during WWII. Following the war, his family moved to Reading, PA where his father worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. The family moved six times to towns in NJ, NY, and then to VA. He graduated from Huguenot High School in Richmond, VA and attended Gettysburg College where he joined Theta Chi fraternity. Jim graduated cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, VA and received a B.D. and Th.M. in Biblical Studies from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA. Jim served as pastor of two churches, Cross Roads Presbyterian in Mebane, NC for eight years, and Community in Christ, Presbyterian in Greensboro for 23 years. He then served as Associate Presbyter for Salem Presbytery, eventually for the East Neighborhood of the Presbytery, until he was honorably retired in 2011.
For 20 years Jim led Aftermath, a support group for family and friends of suicide victims sponsored by the Mental Health Association. For many years, he was in active leadership with Presbyterian Pilgrimage, and served on the President's Advisory Council for Union Presbyterian Seminary. Over the years he was active in civic groups in Alamance and Guilford counties. Jim organized a theology reading group retreat for years and loved challenging theological and spiritual discussions with colleagues and friends. Most recently he served as Parish Associate at Faith Presbyterian Church.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Fern Rissmiller, and a grandson, Jacob Stetler Risley. He is survived by his wife, Betty Mizelle Rissmiller, three daughters: Beth Weikel (Stockton); Kathy Risley (Steve); and Anne Gordon-Saker; five grandchildren, Kate and Jonah Weikel, Andy, Desha, and Lainey Risley, sister Lora Rissmiller (Wayne Armstrong), and Betty's brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Judy Mizelle.
Jim will be remembered fondly for his intellect, humor, love of singing, his booming voice, his never-met-a-stranger personality, teaching, preaching and his friendship and faithful support in the lives of friends and parishioners over the years. He also loved good food and drink! Jim was so proud of each of his children and grandchildren and was devoted to Betty all of their 54 years of marriage. He will be missed!
Visitation will be Friday, January 14 from 4-6PM at Community in Christ, Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Rd, Greensboro. NC and the service to celebrate Jim's life will be at 1PM, Saturday, January 15 at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Masks are required.
Contributions in Jim's honor can be made to Bread For The World at www.bread.org
or to Cogito, Hampden Sydney College, https://www.cogito-hsc.org/donate/
. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12, 2022.