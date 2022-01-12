Menu
Rev. James Michael Rissmiller
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Rissmiller, Rev. James Michael

October 27, 1944 - December 20, 2021

Due to Covid, the visitation and celebration of life for Rev. James M Rissmiller has been postponed. His family looks forward to the time when we can gather safely to honor his life and will notify when events are rescheduled.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Servomation Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Community in Christ, Presbyterian
5401 Liberty Rd, Greensboro, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Alamance Presbyterian Church
4000 Presbyterian Rd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
My thoughts and prayers are with your family as you go through this time of grief. May God´s everlasting Love and Grace give you comfort and peace. I had the honor of meeting Mr. Jim at the commission of his sister, Lora, at New Hope Presbyterian Church , Winnabow, NC. Continued thoughts and prayers
Cheryl Mintz
Family
January 12, 2022
I had the very treasured pleasure of meeting Jim back about 20 years ago when some changes were going on at my church. He came and led us through those changing times and I will forever be grateful for his wisdom and leadership. He and his wife would occasionally visit and we hold him and his family close in our hearts at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. I'm keeping all of his family and friends in my prayers as they navigate without him but not without his lessons and his teachings which will last a lifetime.
Karen Johnson
January 12, 2022
So sorry Betty to hear of Jim's passing. I always considered him a friend & his outgoing personality. Had many great times at Presbyterian Point. In fact, he was the one who introduced us tp the Point where we spent over 20 years enjoying. Will miss his outgoing good will.
Jim Lyndon
Friend
January 11, 2022
James M Lyndon
January 11, 2022
My deepest condolences to you Betty & all thye family.
Jim Lyndon
Friend
January 11, 2022
With deepest sympathy. He was a leader in our Forest Oak´s Community and loved by all. Gloria and Dick Lawrence
Dick and Gloria Lawrence
Friend
January 8, 2022
It's difficult to find the words to describe this wonderful man. He was always smiling,encouraging and being a friend to all. I loved his servant's heart and dedication to the needy. My condolences to his lovely family. Jesus preached agape love and Jim practiced it.
Sue Frye
Friend
January 4, 2022
Betty and family-I was so saddened to hear about Jim. I loved Jim. He was and always will be a source of comfort to me. You guys know how wonderful a person he was. Take comfort in that. May God´s peace comfort you all at this time.
Edie Cooke
Friend
January 2, 2022
My husband & I were blessed to have been married by Mr. Rissmiller 29 years ago. No doubt enjoying his blessings,until we meet again
Linda & Levon Oxendine
Friend
January 2, 2022
