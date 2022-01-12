I had the very treasured pleasure of meeting Jim back about 20 years ago when some changes were going on at my church. He came and led us through those changing times and I will forever be grateful for his wisdom and leadership. He and his wife would occasionally visit and we hold him and his family close in our hearts at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. I'm keeping all of his family and friends in my prayers as they navigate without him but not without his lessons and his teachings which will last a lifetime.

Karen Johnson January 12, 2022