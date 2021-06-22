James Young Robinson III passed away June 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after courageously battling injuries sustained during a skiing accident in Colorado. Jay was born May 22, 1965 and grew up in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Julia, son Coleman, daughter Sloan (and dog Blaze). He is also survived by his parents Carolyn and Jim Robinson, of Hilton Head Island, SC, brother, Harris Robinson (wife Sarah and daughters Wellesley and Cameron) of Greenville, SC and sister, Allison Hajj (and son Gabe) of Raleigh, NC.
He is also survived by mother and father–in-law, Lou and Buzz O'Brien, brother-in-law, Frank O'Brien (wife Linda and daughter Morgan and son Clark) of Greenville, SC.
Joy and laughter surrounded Jay everywhere he went. He defined the saying "live life to the fullest" – his glass was always more than half full. Jay's army of friends can only smile when his name or many nicknames are mentioned. Jay loved music, dancing, hunting, wearing costumes or camo, and travel adventures. Mostly, Jay loved his family. His love story with Julia started at Appalachian State University and blossomed in Greensboro where Jay and Julia made their home in 1990. They remained best friends until his last day. Jay was Coleman's mentor and confidant, and he created a magical father-daughter relationship with Sloan. Jay was so proud of his children and the wonderful adults they have become; he considered them his greatest accomplishments.
Jay graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in accounting and worked at KPMG, Commonwealth Hosiery, and Battleground Restaurant Group. An entrepreneur at heart, he joined forces with Sterling Kelly as a partner and president at Burkely Communities in 2012. Jay served as the president of the Piedmont Triad Apartment Associated (PTAA) and was a member of the Vestry of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Jay was a man of faith and a servant leader who impacted those around him and made the world a better place.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to faithful family members, friends and the caregivers at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, CO, who have walked with them side by side throughout this challenging journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Jay Robinson to the permanent endowment at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (607 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401).
The family has planned a celebration of life at Odens Brewing on Monday, June 28th starting at 4 pm. Please wear colors, camo or costumes (no navy or black) and come prepared to sing and dance in true "Catbird" fashion. A private family service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at a later date.
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 22, 2021.
The world truly lost a wonderful soul. We hope you know that we share the sorrow in your hearts.
This photo is from 2005
The Rodermond Family
Friend
July 15, 2021
Our entire team at O.Henry magazine, is so very sad to hear about Jay's passing. In peace and love, Larice White
Larice White
Work
July 6, 2021
I was on vacation last week and just found out about Jay´s passing. I always smiled working with Jay at Battleground Restaurant group and he was one of those guys that you can still hear his laugh years later and see his smile like he is still right next to you. What a gift he was to all. Julia and kids, I am praying for comfort and know that Jay was such a blessing to so many. May he Rest In Peace.
Kristie Carson Clancy
Work
June 29, 2021
Jim and Carolyn, so very sorry about your loss. Thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers. Fincher
Fincher Jarrell
June 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Peace be with you now and in the days ahead.
Diane M Totherow
Work
June 29, 2021
Jay was one of those individuals that pass through your life that you're always happy to see. He was such a positive person and always faithful to honesty. Jay had a real talent for building relationships with all types of people. He will be sorely missed.
Kent Adams
Work
June 28, 2021
Dear Robinson and O'Brien family, we are sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. May the lord grant you strength and peace.
Andre Jeboo - TD Wealth NYC
Other
June 23, 2021
I have loved living near your family. Jay always had a bright word and a warm grin. I remember the field-dressed stag lying in the alley behind our houses, waiting for the butcher one crisp fall day. I shall miss him.