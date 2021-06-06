Menu
James Thomas Rudd
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Grand Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX
Rudd, James Thomas

August 11, 1937 - May 19, 2021

James "Jim" Thomas Rudd, 83, long-time resident of Grand Prairie, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Reidsville, North Carolina on August 11, 1937, to Mother Mary Thelma Moore of Reidsville, NC and Father Joseph Franklin Rudd of Locust Hill Township, NC. Jim completed a Law/J.D. Degree from Southern Methodist University in 1961 and after passing the State Bar of Texas Exam He practiced Personal Injury, Family and Estate Law in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area for the next 55 plus years. In addition, Jim served honorably in The United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1955 to 1962. Jim is survived by Nieces Wende Martin of Sante Fe, NM, Susan Rudd Mitchell of Taos, NM and Nephews Joseph Frank Rudd III of McKinney, TX and Michael David Rudd of Memphis, TN. Pursuant to Mr. Rudd's wishes, no service is planned. Memorials can be made thru Grand Prairie United Charities.

Wade Funeral Home

Arlington, Texas
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Sponsored by Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington.
Wende mom (Elaine Hale) and I had not idea that Jim passed away. We are so sorry to hear this. I hope you are doing ok.
Sandy Hale
August 20, 2021
