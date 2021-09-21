Menu
James Anderson Satterfield
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Satterfield, James Anderson

April 2, 1936 - September 18, 2021

James Anderson Satterfield, 85, departed this Earth on Saturday, September 18, 2021 to go live in his heavenly home.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Ray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathan Defalco officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.

James was born in Rockingham County on April 2, 1936 to the late George H. and Mary Sue Satterfield. He served five years in the United States Navy before going to work for Piedmont Gas Company. Later, he worked for MacField/UNIFI as an overseer before retiring. When he wasn't working second shift in the mill, he was tending the family farm growing corn, soy beans, wheat and tobacco. James was a member of New Life Baptist Church and was known by many through Rockingham County as a good man who would help you in any way he could.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Ferguson, and a brother, Harry Truman Satterfield.

James leaves behind a wife, Shirley Satterfield; two sons, Steve Satterfield (Carol) and Dave Satterfield (Joyce); a daughter, Shirl Satterfield-Broadnax (Thomas); three grandchildren, Kristina Hutchens (Travis), Alisha Broadnax and Timothy Broadnax; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Aliyah Hutchens; nephew, James Rumley; two brothers, four sisters and 18 nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly.

The immediate family would like to thank both family and friends for the love and support shown to them throughout James' journey through his last Earthly days as well as the many healthcare workers that cared for him. We could not have asked for better.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 1201 Bald Hill Loop, Madison, NC 27025.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Anderson Satterfield and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street, Madison, NC
Sep
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street, Madison, NC
Ray Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Brenda, We are so sorry for the loss of your brother. We will be praying for you and Dennis and the rest of your family during this difficult time. We are so glad to know that he is now in Heaven and no longer suffering. We love you.
Dean & Shaila Puckett
Other
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I have probably met him years ago but not heard anything about him. I know he was bound to be a good person as he came from a wonderful family.. my sincere sympathy to all of the family..
Judy Pegram
Family
September 21, 2021
