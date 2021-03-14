Menu
James Kimbrough Sheek
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Sheek, III, James Kimbrough

November 23, 1944 - March 9, 2021

James Kimbrough Sheek III died on March 9, 2021, in Greensboro, NC.

Jim was born in Winston-Salem, NC, on November 23, 1944, to James K. "Kim" Sheek, Jr. and Gertrude Deal Sheek. He spent his childhood in his family's hometown of Mocksville, NC, where he met his future wife, Sherry Collins, in the fourth grade. Jim graduated from North Carolina State University where he was a member of ROTC. He served three years active duty in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea and at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. After his service, he began a 37-year career in government contracting at Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent Technologies which had become Avaya at the time of his retirement. He also served in the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 36 years of service. Jim was a proud Eagle Scout and a member of Christ United Methodist Church Greensboro, where he served the church faithfully in many capacities since 1975.

Jim was predeceased in death by his parents, James K. Sheek, Jr. and Gertrude Deal Sheek of Mocksville. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry; two sons, Kim (Nancy) and Michael; three grandchildren, Sara Catherine, Jamie, and Nan Sheek; a sister, Nancy (Jeff) Willison; and a brother, Charles Sheek (Rico).

A private graveside service was held on Friday, March 12 at Rose Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Donations in Jim Sheek's memory can be made to the Endowment Fund at Christ United Methodist Church Greensboro or to a charity of your choice.


Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherry and family...so sorry for your loss of your husband and dad. We knew him from working the Elections...he will be missed. Prayers and thoughts sent your way.
Sue and Dom Scalcione
March 14, 2021
Sherry. So sorry to see that Jim passed away last week. I didn't know he had been Ill....only the cancer of a few years ago. I'll think of him, you and the boys with their families and will say prayers for all of you. Al Bunge
Allen Bunge
March 14, 2021
