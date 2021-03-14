Sheek, III, James Kimbrough
November 23, 1944 - March 9, 2021
James Kimbrough Sheek III died on March 9, 2021, in Greensboro, NC.
Jim was born in Winston-Salem, NC, on November 23, 1944, to James K. "Kim" Sheek, Jr. and Gertrude Deal Sheek. He spent his childhood in his family's hometown of Mocksville, NC, where he met his future wife, Sherry Collins, in the fourth grade. Jim graduated from North Carolina State University where he was a member of ROTC. He served three years active duty in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea and at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. After his service, he began a 37-year career in government contracting at Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent Technologies which had become Avaya at the time of his retirement. He also served in the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 36 years of service. Jim was a proud Eagle Scout and a member of Christ United Methodist Church Greensboro, where he served the church faithfully in many capacities since 1975.
Jim was predeceased in death by his parents, James K. Sheek, Jr. and Gertrude Deal Sheek of Mocksville. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry; two sons, Kim (Nancy) and Michael; three grandchildren, Sara Catherine, Jamie, and Nan Sheek; a sister, Nancy (Jeff) Willison; and a brother, Charles Sheek (Rico).
A private graveside service was held on Friday, March 12 at Rose Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Donations in Jim Sheek's memory can be made to the Endowment Fund at Christ United Methodist Church Greensboro or to a charity of your choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.