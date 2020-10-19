Starr, James "Jim"
March 29, 1935 - October 17, 2020
James "Jim" Starr, 85, of Burlington passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
A native of Floyd County, Va, he was the husband of the late Roberta K. Starr and the son of the late Ewell E. Starr and the late Freda Castle Starr. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He was a member of the Elon Community Church and the Elon Exchange Club.
Survivors include his sister, Helen Starr Journell; nieces, Vicky Carrell (Gary); Tracy Wright (Jeff) and nephews, Larry Journell (Genevieve); Allen Journell (Brenda); Steve Larrick (Anne).
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington. 306 Glenwood Ave. Burlington, NC 27215. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.