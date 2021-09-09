Vernon, Sr., James Jackson
December 23, 1951 - September 6, 2021
MADISON – James Jackson Vernon, Sr., 69, died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at New Hope Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Mr. Vernon was born on December 23, 1951 in Stokes County to the late Otis Vernon and Mary Ann Carter Vernon. He worked for Shining Light Electric and enjoyed horseback riding, racing and joking around with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Sue Puckett Vernon; brother, Richard Junior Vernon, and brother-in-law, Larry Vernon.
Survivors include his sisters, Brenda Kay Joyce (Charlie), Betty Ann Vernon and Helen Mendez; special granddaughter, Jessica Hazelwood; nieces, Patricia Bray and Darlene Wood; very special friend, W.L. Johnson and many special extended family members and friends.
