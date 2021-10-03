Waynick, Sr., James Fletcher "Jimmy"
May 27, 1920 - September 30, 2021
James Fletcher "Jimmy" Waynick, Sr., 101, of Reidsville, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Penn Nursing Center. Due to COVID, a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born in Greensboro, but considered Reidsville his home. The son of Fletcher Watson and Irene Knight Waynick, he had lived most of his life in Reidsville. He was the owner/operator of Waynick Electric Co. and later retired as the foreman of the Electric Department of American Tobacco Co. Jimmy was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a member of Main St. United Methodist Church. He loved the circus and traveled with them for a number of years after his retirement. A builder by nature, he could create amazing things from very ordinary parts. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years: Virginia Daniel Waynick. Survivors include his son: James Fletcher Waynick, Jr. and his wife Ginger of Reidsville, daughters: Betty J. Waynick of Burlington and Joan M. Waynick of Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to: MARC, P.O. Box 84, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to Main St. United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27323. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Waynick family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.