Young, Jr., James Wesley
James "Buck" Wesley Young, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Beacon Place.
Buck was born in Greensboro to the late James W. Young Sr. and Montrose Ballard Young. He was a US Army WWII veteran, having served with the Military Police.
Buck was the owner and operator of Young's Norge Village Laundromats, where he introduced his children to many life skills, including the fine art of washing clothes, counting change, and the importance of a pack of Nabs and a cold Coke. He found great pleasure in the thrill of a NASCAR race, classic country music, tinkering with and driving cars. Buck could often be heard whistling a tune, and making up nonsense songs for everyday tasks, such as driving his grandchildren to school, or working on a washing machine. He adored animals, especially dogs, Westerns, a warm flannel shirt and his signature baseball hats. Buck also appreciated the simple things in life: a good hotdog or BBQ sandwich, and nutty bars by the handful.
Buck Young was a man of few words, but he was always listening. His greatest pleasure in life came from being a loving husband, a wonderful dad and grandfather, and spending time with his family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Strandberg. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Evelyn Kirby Young; children, James (Jim) Young (Mary) of Greensboro, Kirby Young (Brenda) of Greensboro and Kelli Clark (Jeff) of Summerfield; grandchildren, Bruce (Perry), Joe, Jeane, Emilie and Annie Young, Sean, Collin, and Scott Clark; and one great-granddaughter, Kynlee Ann.
The family will hold a private memorial service, due to the current pandemic situation. If you knew Buck and wish to celebrate his life, put on your favorite flannel shirt and baseball cap, and raise a cold one to Buck. He would approve!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue, 8653 Hwy 65, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the James "Buck" Young, Jr. family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.