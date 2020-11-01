Woods, James "Jimmy"
December 21, 1950 - October 29, 2020
Greensboro-James "Jimmy" Lee Woods passed away on Thursday, 10/29/2020 in his home. The Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Forbis and Dick North Elm Street location. The funeral service will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel, with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro with military honors. Jimmy was born in Greensboro on December 21, 1950 to the late Roy Lee Woods and Julie Anne Woods. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Woods; sisters, Roianne Thornley (Roy) of Knoxville, TN, Susie Cecil (Richard) of Charlotte, NC and brother Joseph Woods of Greensboro; nieces Julie Harris (Todd) of Charlotte, Catherine Rierson of Chapel Hill, and nephew John Rierson (Morgan) of Reidsville; and his beloved dog Maxx. Jimmy graduated from Page High School and attended Western Carolina University, where he served as vice president of the Zeta XI Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was honored to be a Bronze Star Medal recipient for his meritorious service with the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and was very proud of his service to our Nation. He also loved to be involved in sports by coaching Little League for 7 years and playing sports in recreational leagues throughout the years. Jimmy also served the community for many years as a member of the Elks Club 602, the American Legion of Greensboro. The family wishes to thank Andrea, Shirlieann, and Chaplain Newton of Hospice, for their loving care and support during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the AuthoraCare (Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27405. Please follow all funeral pandemic protocol and masks are asked to be worn at the visitation and funeral service. Online register book is available by going to www.forbisanddick.com
Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Woods Family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.