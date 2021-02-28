McLeansville — Jamille Yurika Cook, 36, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 East Market Street, Greensboro. Arrangements are entrusted to Hargett-Wheeler Funeral Service, Burlington.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nicholas Richmond
Family
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You have been in our prayers. We pray for your comfort in this time of sorrow.
Jimmie N Flippin
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! You are continuously in my prayers!!
Cassandra Brown
Family
March 1, 2021
Jerry and Truly Words can't express the sorrow we feel, praying for Gods continued strength in each of you. We love you all.
Zeb, April and Zebrea Sharpe
April Sharpe
Friend
March 1, 2021
Jamille you will forever be with us in our hearts!!! Love you
Courtnee Cole
Family
March 1, 2021
Rest In Peace Angel.
Paris Johnson
March 1, 2021
Uncle Jerry, Truly I am praying for strength, peace at this difficult time. I love you guys dearly. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope.
Stephanie Cook
Family
March 1, 2021
“I pray that God will grant the family the strength you need to get through this difficult time.”
Cyndia Matthews
Friend
March 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David & Terri Brown
Family
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I hope that in the coming days you find comfort and peace in knowing that she's sitting at the right hand watching over you, waiting anxiously for the day that you're together once again!
Tim Campbell
Coworker
March 1, 2021
I am sending condolences to your family. Jamille was a great friend and will be missed greatly.
Courtney Thompson
March 1, 2021
Truly, My Mom and I are sending condolences to you and your family. During this difficult time we pray God will give you strenght and peace. Much Love and Hugs! England/Barber Family
Donna England Barber
Friend
February 28, 2021
Jerry and Truly I was shocked and saddened to her of your lost. I remember when Jamille was born and you both watched and help me grow up. Please know that you and the rest of the family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love You
Kristie J Mebane
Friend
February 28, 2021
Deborah, To you and your family, I wish to send my deepest condolences at this difficult time. May God strengthen you all through this immediate sorrow, and yet comfort your hearts in the times ahead with cherished memories that will allow you to smile and maybe even laugh when you remember her beautiful spirit.
Aeronia L. Poole, NCNW Charlotte
February 28, 2021
Truly, Jerry I am saddened to learn of Jamille's untimely passing. I know this is extremely hard, you have my heartfelt prayers & sympathies.
Adrienne Adams
February 28, 2021
With heavy heart we send our Payers for the family with much love. Ann Ellison, Chris Glasco, Tish Milton
Loretta A Ellison
Friend
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Aunt Louise & Angela Simpson
Family
February 28, 2021
This is so hard to absorb! I'm so glad I got to know Jamille through working with Truely! Know you are in my prayers during this difficult time. May God continue to carry you!
David Wade
Friend
February 28, 2021
Our Condolence to The Cook Family on the passing of your daughter Jamille. We will keep your family uplifted in prayer.
The Brenda and Larry Martin Family in Washington DC
February 28, 2021
Our family send our deepest condolences for your loss, may you fine peace in God’s word. The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup; You hold my lot. The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; I have a beautiful inheritance. Ps. 16:5-6
Deacon Larry & Mrs. Wilma Goins
Family
February 28, 2021
Aunt Truely,
I'm sorry for your loss. May God continue to bless you, your granddaugher,
Jelani Davis
February 28, 2021
To the family.
May peace and love embrace you all at this time.
George Davis
February 28, 2021
Jalaiya,
I want to see that beautiful smile on your pretty face again. I pray that you will be happy again so that Jamille can enjoy heaven.
Aunt Barbara
February 28, 2021
Words are inadequate to express our sorrow.
We love you.
Sheron and Larry, Chama, New Mexico
Sherondalyn and Larry Zabriskie
February 28, 2021
Truely, so sorry to hear about your daughter's passing. I can't say I know exactly how you feel, but I know how painful it is to lose a child. Praying that God will comfort you now and in the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jessie Leak
Friend
February 28, 2021
God we know you make no mistakes so help us bear this decision and find away to go on without our precious love one in your matchless Jesus Christ name we pray amen
Evelyn Moody
Friend
February 28, 2021
Jerry so sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter.May God give you strength to get through this difficult time. Praying for you and your family.
Gwen Manning
February 28, 2021
Prayers for the entire Cook Family
Renee Cunningham
Friend
February 27, 2021
Rest up lil lady. Praying for your daughter and your parents during this time. You will be missed❤
L Abbott
Family
February 27, 2021
Sending up prayers for Jamille’s family. Jamille was such a special person loved so much by many. I remember all the good times we had at McLeansville First Baptist. Rest In Peace sweet girl.
Betty Marks
Friend
February 27, 2021
RIP MILLE ❤U4FR
Greg Winstead
Family
February 27, 2021
May God comfort you all in your sorrow. I love you all.