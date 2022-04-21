Smith, Jan Marie
August 13, 1952 - April 17, 2022
Jan Marie Smith, 69, of Kannapolis, NC, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her adoring family. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday.
She is preceded in death by her father, Stan Johnson, of Greensboro, NC, her mother, Jean Marie Johnson, of Greensboro, NC, her stepfather, Brock Smith, of Greensboro, NC, her mother-in-law Joyce Smith, of Greensboro, NC, and her sister, Anne Doss, of Charlotte, NC.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Albert B. Smith; their two daughters Megan and Lindsay Smith, and her two stepdaughters Angie Barlowe, husband, Deckster Barlowe, and Patti Jackson, husband Garett Jackson, and a host of grandchildren; Nick Barlowe, Jacob Johnson, Ashton Barlowe, Calli Barlowe, Joey Jackson, Bill Jackson and Timmy Jackson. She also leaves behind her siblings Jay and Chris Johnson, and Jayne Batts.
She was born in Norfolk, VA August 13, 1952. Shortly after, she moved to Greensboro, NC, where she graduated from Grimsley High School, class of 1970. After high school, she continued her education at Lees-McRae College. She served as event coordinator with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, something she was very passionate about and honored to be a part of, and directed their annual Labor Day Telethon.
In 1991, she moved to Kannapolis with her husband Bert where she followed her dream of opening her own business, Growing Pains. Jan owned Growing Pains for 15 years, where she deeply enjoyed the time she spent there. She was also an active member of Northwest Cabarrus Booster Club, PTA and Trojan Marching Band Boosters. She was most importantly the best cheerleader at every single game, competition, and event for her daughters. The Smith family were also members of Mt Olivet United Methodist Church.
Jan was a mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. No matter the title, she was someone truly remarkable in every sense, and will be profoundly missed. The family also sends their deepest thanks and gratitude to Jan's care team from Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025, beginning at 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service led by Pastor Wes Judy. Funeral arrangements and online condolences are being handled by Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, or the American Cancer Society
.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 21, 2022.