Jane Henley Driskill



Reidsville — Jane Driskill died at age 90 on the morning of February 12 at the Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina of renal failure. Her daughter and son-in-law were with her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mutt" Driskill, and by her adoptive parents, Richard and Lucille Henley, of Lynchburg, VA.



She was born in Lynchburg and spent most of her life there as a homemaker.



She had two children, James "Jimmy" Driskill, now of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Donna Knowlton, now of Reidsville, NC. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Knowlton, and daughter-in-law, Janice Driskill. Her grandchildren include Steve Driskill of Forest, VA, Amy Plymale of Carrboro, NC, Ian Martin, of Greenville, SC, and Kyle Martin, of Todd, NC.



Great-grandchildren include Allie Plymale, of Raleigh, NC, Betsy Plymale, of Carrboro, NC, and Violette Martin, of Todd, NC.



She spent the last four years of her life at Brookdale Senior Living in Reidsville, NC. She had many friends and good times there.



Funeral services were conducted at graveside at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg on Friday, February 18. Her family and friends were in attendance.



We will miss her feisty personality!



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.