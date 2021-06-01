Mascia, Jane Ellen Rusch
April 14, 1946 - May 26, 2021
Jane Ellen Rusch Mascia transitioned to her heavenly home on May 26th, surrounded by her family and dear friends.
Jane was born in Watertown, South Dakota to Clark and Teresa Rusch on April 14, 1946. After graduating Valedictorian from Raymond High School, she enrolled at Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Sociology. She accepted a teaching position in the Rapid City Public School System, and met the love of her life, Captain Stephen Mascia, USAF, who shared her life for 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Of this marriage, two sons were born: Michael C. Mascia (Maria) of Charlotte, and Brian J. Mascia (Nicole) of Greensboro. Drew, Caleb, Victoria and Kristina, her grandchildren, filled her life with joy, tea parties and adventures with books in the "Mouse Library", a space designed by Jane to encourage them in a love of reading.
Jane is survived by her brother, Norbert Rusch (Dava), and her sisters-in-law, Sandra Mascia and Kathy Hartman (Mike). She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Rusch, and her brother-in-law, Frank Mascia. Jane deeply loved her many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.
Jane loved to teach, and taught at Lindley Elementary School, where she was named Teacher of the Year, and Jones Spanish Immersion School. Generations of children benefited from the energy she brought to the classroom. She was a wonderful mother, and spent many years crisscrossing the country to never miss a soccer game. She loved the UNC Tarheels. She was highly creative and artistic and designed a choir of mice used at the entrance to Friendly Center's Christmas tree exhibit for many years. The mice eventually moved to the Greensboro Historical Museum for a holiday display.
Jane was active with the Greensboro Youth Soccer Association, volunteering in many different capacities to support the local tournaments. She was a voracious reader, and loved David McCullough and Ron Chernow works. When she retired, her passions included travel, calligraphy, and entertaining her many friends at her home on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.
She was active in Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter, an organization honoring teachers, and served as its president. She was on the Board of Touring Theatre, which brought outstanding performances to the schools, exposing children to literature and poetry in a dramatic format. She was a member of the Seeds and Weeds Garden Club for nearly 40 years and served as its president. As a passionate volunteer, she spent many hours making Cascade Park a wonderful part of her neighborhood. She volunteered extensively for the Atlantic Coast Conference, supporting the ACC tournament and visitors to Greensboro.
Jane was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro and Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, Virginia.
Services will be held Friday, June 4th at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27408 and will be officiated by Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio. A reception will immediately follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family will graciously accept donations in Jane's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family thanks Jane's many caregivers at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital and Beacon Place for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.