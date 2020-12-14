Mills, Jane Morgan
August 13, 1933 - December 12, 2020
Jane Morgan Mills, 87, of Reidsville went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville. Jane was born in Durham, NC on August 13, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Willard Burette and Mona Shipp Morgan and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Richard Mills, Sr. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Reidsville, the Reidsville Garden Club and the Reidsville Federated Woman's Club. Jane was a long time volunteer with the Annie Penn Hospital Auxiliary and loved spending time with her family, reading, playing bridge and visiting the beach. She was affectionately known as "Gaga" to her family and many friends and her kind spirit will be missed. Survivors include her son, Rick Mills of Reidsville, daughters: Scottie Penn (Ted) of Reidsville, and Bunnie Holston (Dennis) of Charlotte. Grandchildren: Jane Frazier (Andrew), Virginia Penn, Mary Morgan Mills, Parker Thompson (Andrew), Max Holston (Bailey), and Anna Holston. Great-Granddaughters: Mary Reid Frazier, Caroline Frazier, Daisy Holston, and Taylor Holston and Wendy Kelly a special friend of the family. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family and inurnment will follow in the First Baptist Church Columbarium. Memorials may be sent to: First Baptist Church of Reidsville 409 South Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Mills family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
