Jane Purdy Watkins
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Watkins, Jane Purdy

February 1, 1944 - June 28, 2021

Jane Purdy Watkins, 77, of Stoneville, NC, passed away on Monday, June 28 at Moses Cone Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of her sister located on Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville, NC. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Garden.

Jane was born on February 1, 1944 to the late Alvis and Agnes (Irving) Purdy. Jane was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and enjoyed raising her family and grandchildren. She also loved to travel.

Surviving are her son, James Willard Watkins (Denise); brother, Buddy Purdy (Margie); sisters Polly Purdy Tuttle and Toni Purdy Kallam, grandsons, J.W. Watkins and Jacob Watkins.

Memorial contributions can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church at 2415 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Road, Eden, N.C. 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home
NC
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jane's passing. Prayers for Jimmy and the rest of her family.
Reba Smith Batton
Family
July 5, 2021
I taught Jane the first year I taught which was at Stoneville High School. She was a delightful young lady and I remember her fondly. My sympathy to the family for their loss.
Anne Johnson
June 30, 2021
