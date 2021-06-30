Watkins, Jane Purdy



February 1, 1944 - June 28, 2021



Jane Purdy Watkins, 77, of Stoneville, NC, passed away on Monday, June 28 at Moses Cone Hospital.



A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of her sister located on Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville, NC. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Garden.



Jane was born on February 1, 1944 to the late Alvis and Agnes (Irving) Purdy. Jane was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and enjoyed raising her family and grandchildren. She also loved to travel.



Surviving are her son, James Willard Watkins (Denise); brother, Buddy Purdy (Margie); sisters Polly Purdy Tuttle and Toni Purdy Kallam, grandsons, J.W. Watkins and Jacob Watkins.



Memorial contributions can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church at 2415 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.



Fair Funeral Home



432 Boone Road, Eden, N.C. 27288



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.