Albrecht, Janet Gray
April 27, 1940 - March 6, 2022
Janet "Jan" Albrecht dedicated her life to helping other's. Whether this be in her 50 years of service to random strangers during her nursing career at, or to her good friends and family, she was always willing to give a helping hand, or at least her two cents.
Jan passed on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, after a battle with encephalitis and an infection in her brain. She had suffered several falls over the years but kept on fighting back each time. This last fall, although tragic, helped us to find the cause of her recent decline.
She was born and raised by Janice E. Gray and Herbert O. Gray on Main Street in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. This small-town start helped to make her always getting to know people's backgrounds a top priority for her. She married David L. Albrecht in 1960 and moved to Canton where she worked as a nurse at Aultman Hospital and later Manor Care Nursing Home. She resided in Canton until 2001 when she decided to move closer to her son and his wife, Brian and Cheryl Albrecht in Greensboro, NC. She finished her nursing career with Twin Lakes in Burlington, NC.; retiring in 2016.
She is survived by her aforementioned son and daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, Jacob, Trey, Riley and Ronald, whom she loved very much and were always able to bring a sparkle or giggle to her day. Her hobby and love of jewelry helped her to show her appreciation for others through her God given gift of giving. She was always thinking of what others would like, or need, to be wearing that would offset a physical feature, or their personality. Janet had one very special love in her life, her husband. She knew the minute she laid eyes on him that they were to be wed. Unfortunately, they were not able to grow into old age together. She "never found a man that could measure up to him." The family hopes that you will remember Janet for her love of all things "sparkly," including her signature smirk. If you have experienced it, you know what they are referring to. You knew she had found what you said funny or was thinking of some witty comeback. Her sense of humor was that of a teenager at times. Something that she kept with her for a lifetime and used to make friends, patients, and family feel at ease when they most needed it.
A celebration of life will be held April 2, 2022. A short ceremony will be held from 1 to 1:30 with visitation afterwards until 3:00 PM at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 8320 US Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.