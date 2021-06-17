Chalflinch, Janet Moore
Janet Lynn Moore Chalflinch, 67, a resident of Julian, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. She was born May 2, 1954 in Greensboro, the daughter of Hugh Anderson and Virginia Artness Kendrick Moore.
Janet was married to Michael "Mike" Chalflinch for 37 years before he preceded her in death on December 9, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Claude Anderson "Andy" Moore.
Janet was employed for over 30 years with Bank of America. During her life she enjoyed camping with Mike and enjoyed spoiling her five grandkids. She enjoyed spending time at her pool and riding her golf cart and loved shopping with her sister Pat.
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry C. Bruscino and her husband Edward of Jamestown; sisters, Pat M. Wilson and Cathy Yarbrough of Greensboro; grandchildren, Jake Ryan, Cooper Ryan, Matthew Bruscino, Joey Bruscino, Rocco Bruscino and her fur baby "Buddy."
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel.
